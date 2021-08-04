Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Knowles reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company boasts a leading position across a broad range of growing end markets. It is focused on high value products to improve gross margin and operating leverage. It is witnessing robust MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It aims to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. The company has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations that enable it to have flexibility and a quick time-to-market schedule. However, research and development activities might lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is susceptible to capital investment cycles. Supply chain woes and extended international footprint are other concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of KN stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Knowles by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

