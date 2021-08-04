Kris W. Hillstrand Sells 8,117 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NOVA opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

