Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.11 ($100.13).

Krones stock opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €86.40 ($101.65). The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -30.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.96.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

