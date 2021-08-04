Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,292,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,335 shares of company stock worth $6,758,907 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.