L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 64,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

FSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.