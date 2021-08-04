LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $443.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

