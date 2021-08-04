LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $850,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

