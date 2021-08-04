LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 783,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $231.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.