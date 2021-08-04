Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $89,286,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $645.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $632.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.