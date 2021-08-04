Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $109.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.