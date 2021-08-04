Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $17.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.57 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $13.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

LMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMRK traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 8,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

