Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.270-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ LE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

