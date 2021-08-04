Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $159.21. 2,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,986. Landstar System has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.80. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

