Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lantheus stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,614,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

