Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.42 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Hecla Mining makes up about 2.4% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

HL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 239,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.74, a P/E/G ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

