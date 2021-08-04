Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases New Shares in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Frontline comprises 1.4% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Frontline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

