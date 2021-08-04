Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $175.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $132.39 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.85.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

