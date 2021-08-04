Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:LTRPB opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.