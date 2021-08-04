Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Lifetime Brands has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.240-1.330 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $341.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

