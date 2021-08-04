Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $891.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

