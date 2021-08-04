Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €290.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €268.85 ($316.29).

ETR:LIN opened at €254.80 ($299.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €245.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.31. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €262.20 ($308.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

