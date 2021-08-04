Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $360.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.
LIN stock opened at $302.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.19.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
