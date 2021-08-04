Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $360.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $302.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.