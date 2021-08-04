LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LINUF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. LiNiu Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group is engaged in offering agricultural products and services. The company offers LiNiu Network platform, which is electronic business to consumer (B2C), customer to customer (C2C) and online to offline (O2O) trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. It also offers its products in a range of categories which include agricultural resource, seeding agricultural, agricultural & sideline, wisdom agriculture, Chinese herbal medicine and handicrafts.

