LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS LINUF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. LiNiu Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.
LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for LiNiu Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiNiu Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.