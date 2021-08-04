LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,399.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $3,399.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00090500 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

