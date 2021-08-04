Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS opened at $265.48 on Monday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,700 shares of company stock worth $12,245,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $75,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 718.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,881,000 after buying an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

