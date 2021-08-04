Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $17.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.16 billion and the highest is $17.34 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.31 billion to $73.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.64. 1,603,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,834. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

