Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 62.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 9,475,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,557,431. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

