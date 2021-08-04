Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 155,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,513,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of research firms have commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $21,409,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.