Lotto Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $29.92 million and $731,716.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00360309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

