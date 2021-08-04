Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) released its earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 34,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,909. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.