Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Research analysts at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.52.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.38 on Monday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $440,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 19.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,577 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 72.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 246.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,090 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

