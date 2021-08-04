Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $7,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

