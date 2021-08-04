Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Issues Earnings Results

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%.

NYSE:MIC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,278. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

