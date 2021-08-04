MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.37 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

