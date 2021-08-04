Man Group plc Buys New Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ARKO opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

