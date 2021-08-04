Man Group plc Buys Shares of 4,722 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $102.94.

