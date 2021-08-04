Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,181 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,578,000 after purchasing an additional 281,462 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $83,963,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $18,871,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,704,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

