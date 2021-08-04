Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294,392 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNDA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of VNDA opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $940.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.