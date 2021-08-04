Man Group plc Takes Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tronox by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tronox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $17,919,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

