Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%.

NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 35,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,520. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $156.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

