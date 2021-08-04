Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 16,896 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

