Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys Shares of 69,976 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $364.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

