Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAC opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

