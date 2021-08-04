Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Republic Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

