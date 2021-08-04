Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,486 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $29,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $221,166. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.