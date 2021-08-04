Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

