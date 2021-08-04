MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Stuart A. Tross Purchases 4,476 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) insider Stuart A. Tross acquired 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,383.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 547,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,329.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $994.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $15,695,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 39.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $15,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

