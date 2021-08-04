ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $119.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:MAN opened at $117.49 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

