Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,683 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Visteon worth $24,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.12.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

