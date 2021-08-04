Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 139,315 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of OGN opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.07.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

